Here are the events happening at Central Florida theme parks in 2021

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Theme Parks
FOX 35 Orlando
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and life tries to get back to normal, theme parks like Disney World and Universal Orlando have big plans for guests in 2021. 

Below is a list of events you’ll want to remember for the upcoming year at Central Florida theme parks: 

Walt Disney World

July 15 – November 20: 26th Annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

August 10 – October 31: Disney After Hours BOO BASH

October 1: 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ opens at EPCOT

October 1: 50th anniversary 'The World’s Most Magical Celebration' 

TBD: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Universal Orlando

 June 10: Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opens

September 3 – October 31: Halloween Horror Nights 30

 TBD: Holidays at Universal Orlando

 SeaWorld Orlando

 May 28 – September 6: Electric Ocean

August 13 – September 12: Craft Beer Festival

September 18 – October 31: SeaWorld Spooktacular 

Events and dates are subject to change. This list will be updated as more events are announced. 

