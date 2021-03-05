Beetlejuice house, event dates announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2021

article

Halloween Horror Nights is returning this year.

The popular spooky spectacular at Universal Orlando released some of the ghoulish details on Friday.

This year's theme will be Halloween Horror Nights 30: Never Go Alone.

The event will happen on select nights from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31.

The first house confirmed to be at the event is Beetlejuice. The house was supposed to be at horror nights in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Universal Orlando's website, the house is described as:

"Got trouble with the living? You know what to say: Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Enter the twisted, terrifying world of the original film, as the infamous Bio-Exorcist haunts you, taunts you and sends you screaming out of the haunted house."

Screenshot taken from Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights website.

Beetlejuice was a theme of the park's Tribute Store, where treats and merchandise were sold.

Other scare zones and haunted houses for this year's much-anticipated event have not yet been released. Universal says to expect more announcements in the coming months leading up to the event.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event.

To follow along with announcements about the upcoming premier Halloween event, visit Universal Orlando's website.

Universal Orlando also has its own site dedicated to the popular event during haunt season. You can check it out, here.