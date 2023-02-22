Here are the 9 missing, endangered children in Florida, according to FDLE

article

In Florida, there are nine missing and endangered children that have never been found, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

The majority of the kids were either kidnapped or disappeared under suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

FOX 35 News has compiled a list of the Missing Child Alerts/AMBER Alerts that remain active across the state. If you have any information about a case, please contact police or call 911.

What is Florida's Missing Child Alert?

A Missing Child Alert is issued when a child is missing and is believed to be in life-threatening danger, but there is no indication that the child has been kidnapped.

In this case, law enforcement uses the alert as a way to quickly share information with the community to be on the lookout for the missing kid. As of Wednesday, there are two active Missing Child Alerts:

Morgan Martin (Photo via FDLE)

Morgan Martin

Missing Since: 7/25/2012

Missing From: St. Petersburg

Age Missing: 17

Age Now: 28

Sex: Female

Race: White-Hispanic

Morgan Martin's tattoo (Photo via FDLE)

Morgan was last seen in the 2800 block of 17th Avenue South in St. Peterburg. She was last seen wearing a hot pink hooded jacket with fur around the collar, gray sweatpants, and pink fuzzy slippers.

Authorities said she has a tattoo in Spanish on her right hip. She also has a large scar on her right foot and a scar on the left side of her chin under her lip.

Jessica Beatriz

Missing Since: 11/04/2006

Missing From: Sanford

Age Missing: 4

Age Now: 20

Sex: Female

Race: White-Hispanic

Investigators believe she may be in the company of suspect Leticia Beatriz-Martinez.

What is an AMBER Alert?

An AMBER Alert is another tool used nationwide to quickly disseminate information to the public about a missing and endangered child, but certain criteria must be met for this alert to be activated:

The child must be under 18 years old

Law enforcement investigation must reveal that an abduction has happened

Law enforcement investigation must reveal that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury

There is a detailed description of the child and the suspected abductor/vehicle to share with the public

Local law enforcement recommends the activation of an AMBER ALERT

There are seven active AMBER Alerts in Florida:

Andrew Caballeiro (Photo via FDLE)

Andrew Caballeiro

Missing Since: 1/28/2020

Missing From: Miami

Age Missing: 7 days old

Age Now: 3

Sex: Male

Race: White-Hispanic

Andrew was last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami. His father and abductor, Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after the child was reported missing. Andrew has never been found.

Unidentified female (Image via FDLE)

Unidentified female

Missing Since: 5/15/2018

Missing From: Titusville

Age Missing: 15

Age Now: 20

Sex: Female

Race: Black

The teenager was last seen being pulled into a dark or charcoal colored SUV with an unknown tag, by an unknown dark-skinned person. It happened in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue in Titusville.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt with a gold logo and khaki pants. She had multicolored braids in her hair.

HaLeigh Cummings Photo via FDLE)

HaLeigh Cummings

Missing Since: 2/10/2009

Missing From: Satsuma

Age Missing: 5

Age Now: 19

Sex: Female

Race: White

Haleigh was last known to be sleeping at her home in the area of Hermit's Cove in Satsuma. She was reported missing by her then-babysitter Misty Croslin, launching a manhunt and garnering national media attention. Since then, Croslin has been serving time for trafficking illicit drugs and is set to be released from prison in 2031.

Haleigh's disappearance is considered a homicide case that remains unsolved. Deputies said the child has never been found.

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes (Photo via FDLE)

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes

Missing Since: 12/01/2006

Missing From: Fort Myers

Age Missing: 4 weeks old

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Bryan was last seen in Estero area. He may be with a heavyset white/hispanic woman who was believed to be 28 to 30 years old at the time Bryan went missing. The unknown woman, who may be armed and dangeougs, had long straight black hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black blouse. The pair could be traveling in a two door black Ford Explorer SUV.

Trenton Duckett (Photo via FDLE)

Trenton Duckett

Missing Since: 8/27/2006

Missing From: Leesburg

Age Missing: 2

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Asian and white

Trenton was last seen in the area of Leesburg on Aug. 26, 2006. He was wearing a green and blue striped shirt, blue denim shorts, and no shoes.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have s Trenton's mother, or her vehicle in the vicinity of the Ocala National Forest or the Orlando area between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, 2006 is urged to call police.

Jarkeius Adside (Photo via FDLE)

Jarkeius Adside

Missing Since: 10/18/2001

Missing From: Miami

Age Missing: 1

Age Now: 22

Sex: Male

Race: Black

The FDLE said Jarkeius was taken by three unknown males during an early morning home invasion robbery on October 18, 2001. The child was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue shirt and a diaper.

He may respond to the nickname Kisha.

Zachary Bernhardt (Photo via FDLE)

Zachary Bernhardt

Missing Since: 9/11/2000

Missing From: Clearwater

Age Missing: 8

Age Now: 31

Sex: Male

Race: White

Zachary was last known to be sleeping in his bed the night of Sept. 10, 2000. Around 4 a.m. the next day, he was discovered missing under suspicious circumstances.

He has a scar under his chin, a scar between his eyes on the bridge of his nose, and on the right side of his upper lip.

He goes by the nickname Zach.