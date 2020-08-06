Amber Alert remains active for Miami baby, missing since January

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to search for a baby who has been missing out of South Florida since January.

An Amber Alert remains active for Andrew Caballeiro, who would be six months old now. Caballeiro was just a week old when authorities say he was taken by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. The father was later found deceased in Pasco County from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was never located.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Andrew Caballeiro, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400, or 911.