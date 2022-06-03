Help Wanted: Florida experiencing teacher shortage

School districts across Florida are struggling with a teacher shortage. They are scrambling to fill thousands of open positions in the next two months.

Signs were posted at the Orange County Convention Center for the state’s Great Teach-In, where recruiters hope to land strong candidates during a job fair for teachers on Saturday.

Data from the state’s teachers’ union showed that halfway through the year, there were 4,359 teacher vacancies across Florida -- a nearly 50% increase from the year before.

Central Florida teacher shortages:

Orange County Public Schools lists over 200 K-12 teacher openings.

Seminole County Public Schools lists 92 instructional positions open.

Lake County Public Schools lists 128 teacher vacancies.

Osceola County Public Schools lists 424 instructional job openings.

Brevard County Public Schools lists 235 teacher openings.

Flagler County Public Schools lists 51 instructional positions open.

The job fairs will continue this summer, both in-person and hybrid. Saturday's hiring event comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget. It includes $800 million to bump teacher starting pay to over $47,500. To read more about The Great Florida Teach-In, visit the Florida Dept. of Education's website.