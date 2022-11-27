Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport Sunday morning, according to the Titusville Fire Department.
When emergency crews arrived in the area shortly before 11:30 a.m, authorities said they found the two-seater aircraft on its side.
A spokesperson for the fire department said the helicopter's occupants were able to walk over to the airport offices after the crash. They were not hurt.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.