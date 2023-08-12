Heavy law enforcement presence outside Pine Hills home after woman was held against her will: Deputies

article

There is a heavy police presence outside a Pine Hills home Saturday evening.

Deputies said around 2:10 p.m. they responded to the 5100 block of Barnett Place after a woman in her 40s knocked on a door pleading for help.

The woman, who has minor injuries, said she had been held against her will at a nearby property and had "just gotten away," deputies said.

FOX 35 is at the scene of the incident where there are several deputy cars and caution scene tape.

This is a developing story.