Heavy law enforcement presence in Orange County neighborhood after reports of gunfire, crash

The Brief Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting and crash west of OIA near Sand Lake Road, with at least 14 law enforcement vehicles on the scene. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before a collision involving three vehicles, and one person was taken to the hospital. Authorities have not confirmed any arrests or the exact cause of the incident. They have also not confirmed whether shots were fired at the scene.



Orange County deputies are investigating a reported shooting and crash west of Orlando International Airport in a neighborhood near the intersection of Sand Lake and Winegard roads, with over a dozen law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

What we know:

Orange County deputies have surrounded a neighborhood near the intersection of Sand Lake and Winegard roads, west of Orlando International Airport, following reports that shots were fired around the same time that a crash involving at least three vehicles occurred late Thursday evening.

At least 14 law enforcement vehicles are on the scene along Declaration Dr., and crime scene tape has been expanded. Witnesses reported hearing four to five gunshots before a loud crash. Authorities have not confirmed to FOX 35 News that shots were fired.

A FOX 35 News crew observed three vehicles that were involved in a collision of some sort, with at least one having deployed airbags.

Authorities have not yet provided official details, but one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to witnesses.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether this was a shooting incident or, if so, whether it was targeted shooting or unrelated to the car crash that followed the reported gunfire. The condition of the individual transported to the hospital remains unknown. It is also unclear if there are any suspects in custody or if law enforcement is actively searching for a suspect.

The backstory:

Law enforcement has expanded the crime scene perimeter and is searching the area, possibly for bullet casings or other evidence. The sequence of events leading up to the incident remains under investigation.

