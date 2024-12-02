'Broken-hearted' 100-pound dog, Mashed Potato, surrendered to Florida shelter

A 100-pound dog nicknamed "Mashed Potato" captured hearts online after his story of sadness and resilience went viral.

Surrendered to Orange County Animal Services when his family could no longer care for him, the gentle giant struggled to adapt to shelter life, becoming withdrawn and fearful.

"During our holiday closure he seemed to shut down even more, refusing to eat," Animal Services wrote in a social media post. "This poor guy is just so broken-hearted to be here and undeniably stressed.'

Mashed Potato refused to leave the back of his kennel and would only venture outside when carried by staff. Recognizing his distress, shelter workers placed him in foster care, where he could feel more at ease while awaiting adoption.

"Mashed," as he’s affectionately called, is now adjusting to life in a quieter environment as he prepares for a new family.

The shelter reports a wave of adoption inquiries for Mashed Potato following his viral Instagram debut. His story highlights the challenges of rehoming pets and serves as a reminder of the lifelong commitment required when bringing animals into a family.

The dog is being microchipped and neutered as he embarks on his journey to a brighter future. Updates on his adoption process are expected in the coming weeks.

