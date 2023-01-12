U.S. Navy testing bombs in Ocala National Forest

article

If you're in Central Florida and you're hearing booms or your whole house is shaking, there's a reason for it.

The Naval Air Station in Jacksonville is testing bombs in the Ocala National Forest. Live and inert bombing exercises are taking place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Pinecastle Range Complex.

The training is scheduled to go on from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Even though this is happening in Marion County, some residents in Seminole County have reported hearing and feeling them.

"During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas," NAS said. "Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures."

The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059.