Health officials prepare for more vaccine hesitancy after Johnson & Johnson pause

Vaccine hesitancy was already a concern for officials and health experts. Now, some worry that with news of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being investigated for possibly causing blood clots, even more people will be hesitant to get vaccinated.

Mo says the things she’s seen online about vaccine side effects is all she needs to make her decision about getting vaccinated.

"I’ve been just seeing a lot of people with the negative reactions and I guess since it’s still in like the testing, you know, the first couple of years of it, I think I’m going to be OK without it," she said.

Now with the FDA and CDC hitting the pause button on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for possible risk of blood clots, she feels even more assured in her decision.

"If they put a pause on it, then that’s a sign already that it’s not a good idea to rush it out," Mo said.

Health experts say they understand why this kind of news would make people hesitant.

"Hesitancy when there’s something like this, you know, rare clotting disorder, that’s substantiated. That’s warranted. They deserve the right to know that the vaccines that they’re putting in their arms are safe and effective," said USF epidemiology associate professor Dr. Jason Salemi.

But Dr. Salemi says that’s why the vaccine is on pause. He says this news shouldn’t make people more hesitant about getting vaccinated but should actually make them more willing to trust that the government and scientists are doing everything they can to get this right.

"There’s never zero risk associated with anything. But if you balance everything out, you look at the benefits versus risks, I still think it’s largely in favor of getting vaccinated."

This comes as Orange County partners with the Florida Department of Health, City of Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and several other groups to announce a countywide vaccine hesitancy campaign.

"This will be a public-private partnership to get our residents vaccinated," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Orange County will reveal more details on its campaign Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.