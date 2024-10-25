Madeline Soto update: 'I didn't start it,' Stephan Sterns tells dad in recorded jail call

"I didn't start it" Those are the words Stephan Sterns, the man accused of assaulting and killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto, told his parents in a recorded call from jail, audio which was released to FOX 35 Orlando.

The Florida State Attorney's Office released additional documents, including audio of a recorded call in May 2024 from jail between Sterns and who appears to be his parents.

During the nearly 15-minute call, Sterns laments that he received the "world's sh**iest birthday present," wishes his mom a belated birthday and Mother's Day, and attempts to answer his parents' questions about the ongoing investigation.

It appears that the phone call happened after first-degree premeditated murder charges were filed against him in April.

Stern's dad: "We're you expecting these charges?"

Sterns: "No."

Dad: "A murder charge? So you got blindsided by that?"

Sterns: "Yeah. Obviously, it's not true. Ya know, I never would have wanted her gone for any reason. Pre-meditated first-degree is kind of a (expletive)-punch"

Sterns then asked his parents if they had any updates, though it was not specific as to what anyone was referring to.

Sterns: "No, I was wondering if you had any updates or anything?"

Parents: "Nope. We haven't heard a thing. Just speculation that she's been put in an institution and hiding in an institution"

Mom: "At her lawyers request."

Dad: "Are you helping? Are you cooperating with police about her participation in any of this stuff?"

Sterns: "There's been no opportunity for me to cooperate with anything. As I understand, the police keep saying I'm uncooperative, but they haven't asked me anything to cooperate with. So, whatever that means.

Dad: "Your attorney isn't approaching them and saying my client would like to speak with you?

Sterns: "No, my attorneys are pretty much saying to keep my mouth shut until the trial starts."

Sterns is the only person who has been charged in the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto. Jennifer Soto, the girl's mom, has not been named a person of interest or a suspect, and no charges have been filed against her.

Another woman also lived with Jenn and her daughter. She told detectives that she thought Sterns was acted odd before Maddie was reported missing. She noticed that he had power tools, though it was unclear what project he was working on. He also did laundry, something she said he never did.

"I didn't start it" — Stephan Sterns in a May 2024 recorded call from jail

At another point in the call, Sterns' dad appears to wonder if Sterns could provide insight on the allegations.

"I wish there was a way that, ya know, you and I can have a conversation, all of us could have a conversation, to understand what's taken place, how this came about, how you're life here, because it would help us better understand the situation because we're at a loss for understanding how all this came about. We're just totally baffled," Sterns' dad said.

"I didn't start it," Sterns responds, almost defensively.

"OK. You didn't start it, but you participated in it, which is just as bad as not starting it, but that's for another day."

Sterns then told his dad that he was unable to discuss details of the case and that his dad could schedule a time to visit him in jail. However, his dad said there would be no opportunity for them to talk while not recorded.

Sterns then asked if his parents could add more money to his jail commissary account.

Sterns: "If you wouldn't mind putting a little more money in my commissary as well"

Dad: "Alright. I can't do much, Steph, because we are really, when I say dead ass broke, I mean dead ass broke."

Sterns has been charged with some 60 counts of sexual abuse after explicit photos of Maddie were found on his cell phone, according to court records. He's also charged with first-degree murder in Maddie's death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Maddie was reported missing on Feb. 26. Her body was found on March 1 in a grassy area in Osceola County.

His trial is currently set for September 2025.