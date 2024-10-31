Suspect arrested in $30,000 vandalism incident at Orlando fire station

article

A man has been arrested after causing approximately $30,000 in damages to Orlando Fire Department Station 1, forcing first responders to divert their attention from critical duties.

At around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 4, downtown Orlando bike officers responded to a report of shattered garage bay windows at OFD Station 1.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Jaquith, allegedly used a rock to break the windows.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and circulated an image of the suspect. One officer recognized Jaquith from an earlier encounter during their patrol, leading to his identification.

A warrant was issued for Jaquith’s arrest, and once located, he provided a full confession. He has been charged with criminal mischief.

Orlando Police Department and the Fire Department have emphasized the strain incidents like these place on public safety resources, as first responders are forced to address such vandalism instead of focusing on community emergencies.