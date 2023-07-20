13 injured after gas from lithium-ion battery bundle prompts hazmat call at Tampa children’s clinic

Three people were hospitalized and ten others were treated for minor injuries following a hazmat event at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Clinic Thursday morning.

According to the clinic, the facility had several power issues on Wednesday and when employees entered the building on Thursday morning, they smelled an odor coming from the MRI room and called 911.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responding to the clinic located at 12220 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa say they discovered a bank of lithium-ion batteries that were swelling.

Firefighters at the scene say the bundle of batteries was ‘off-gassing’ and they called in a specialized hazmat team to go in and determine what was happening.

Ron Herrin, PIO with HCFR, said he didn’t know why the hospital used the batteries.

Herrin stated that there was no fire risk and no fire, but there was off-gassing and these batteries contain a bunch of gasses that could be toxic, so the entire building was evacuated.

The clinic said approximately 80 people, including patients and employees, were evacuated from the building as a precaution and screened for any symptoms. Three employees were taken to an area hospital for respiratory concerns, according to clinic officials.

Herrin says no firefighters were injured during the hazmat incident.

HCFR says there is no threat to the neighboring area.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Clinic services have been canceled for Thursday as firefighters investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.