'Haunted' Elsa doll keeps coming back after being thrown away, family claims

If you have a fear of creepy dolls, this story may induce nightmares.

A Texas family claims that an Elsa doll from Disney's 'Frozen' franchise refuses to 'let it go' -- and keeps returning to them despite being tossed in the trash twice.

Emily Madonia tells FOX 35 News that the doll belongs to her daughter. They were getting rid of old toys before Christmas to make room for new ones. Elsa didn't make the cut.

"My daughter was fine with getting rid of it. It was old and she had colored on it and I’m sure it was covered in germs, so we decided the garbage was a better choice than to donate it," Madonia said.

Apparently, Elsa had other plans.

Madonia claims that despite throwing it out in the trash, the doll was found inside of a bench in their living room weeks later.

"Threw it in the garbage, took it out to the curb, and the truck took it away. Both times. And it came back 2 weeks later."

Madonia took to Facebook to get advice.

“Ok guys, seriously, we need help. To recap for those of you who have not been following our Elsa doll saga, Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside a wooden bench,” Madonia wrote on Facebook. "Okay....so we were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that garbage bag INSIDE another garbage bag filled with other garbage and put it in the bottom of our garbage can underneath a bunch of other bags of garbage and wheeled it to the curb and it was collected on garbage day. Great, right? We went out of town, forgot about it. Today Aurélia says, ‘Mom, I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard.’ <chills> HELP US GET RID OF THIS HAUNTED DOLL.”

Madonia says she is so freaked out that she sent the doll 1,500 miles away to a friend --- and hopes Elsa won't be back.

I sent it to a friend 1500 miles away though so I hope it stays there

