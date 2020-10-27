Universal Orlando previews Halloween Horror Nights house for next year

article

Universal Orlando is showing off a haunted house planned for next year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

They released a new video on Tuesday featuring 'Puppet Theater: Captive Audience."

In it, the Halloween Horror Night team dives into what it takes to bring a haunted house to life and describes the upcoming haunt as something that guests will "bring the demented side of puppetry and theater into the spotlight."

RELATED: Universal Orlando to close Volcano Bay water park for the winter

Universal announced in July that Halloween Horror Nights 2020 was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This would have been the 30th year for the event. They hope to bring the thrills and chills back in 2021.

Advertisement

For the month of October 2020 though, Universal Orlando Resort has opened two houses -- titled the 'Revenge of the Tooth Fairy' and 'Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives' -- for daytime guests.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.