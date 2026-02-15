Orlando weather: Tornado watch, thunderstorm forecast, county-by-county timeline

The Brief A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north-central Florida until 8 p.m. on Sunday, including Alachua, Dixie, Flagler, Gilchrist, Marion, Levy counties. A tornado WATCH means there is the potential for a tornado to form. A tornado WARNING means a tornado has been radar-confirmed or spotted. Make sure to get indoors and seek shelter immediately. When do storms arrive? Rain chances



Several counties in north-central Florida have been placed under a tornado watch as a cold front is expected to bring the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms to the area on Sunday night. The storms are not expected to impact the Daytona 500, which started an hour earlier on Sunday, to hopefully avoid the potential for weather-related delays.

Here is what to know about the potential for strong thunderstorms Sunday night: timeline, county-by-county impacts, and forecast.

Tornado Watch

A total of 14 counties in Florida have been placed under a tornado WATCH until 8 p.m. on Sunday: Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Marion, Suwannee, Union.

A tornado WATCH means there is the potential for a tornado to form. A tornado WARNING means a tornado has been radar-confirmed or spotted. Make sure to get indoors and seek shelter immediately.

County-by-County Forecast: What to expect

Scroll through the gallery for a county-by-county forecast for when the worst of the weather arrives, as well as the biggest impacts. The biggest weather threats include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 55 mph, and lightning. There is also the chance for a potential tornado to develop, forecasters say.

