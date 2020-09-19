Universal Orlando hits capacity as 2 Halloween Horror Nights houses open

article

Universal Orlando's 3 theme parks reached capacity on Saturday as visitors got to experience two Halloween Horror Nights houses that would've been a part of the 2020 lineup.

"We have reached capacity at Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Volcano Bay. For real-time updates, please call the Universal Orlando Resort capacity hotline at 407-817-8317," the company tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

'Revenge of the Tooth Fairy' and 'Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives' is open to daytime guests on Saturday and Sunday as part of Universal's Halloween seasonal experience. However, a parkgoer tells FOX 35 News that the virtual queues for the houses filled up within 10 minutes.

Universal announced in July that Halloween Horror Nights 2020 was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This would have been the 30th year for the event.

While Universal says the decision is disappointing for the thousands of fans who flock to the event each year, they hope to bring the thrills and chills back in 2021.