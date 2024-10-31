Halloween forecast: Weather will be a treat in Central Florida with temperatures in the 70's
ORLANDO, Fla. - This Halloween, Central Florida residents can expect a treat instead of a trick as they go door to door for sweets.
Temperatures are currently expected to be in the 70s with a high of 77 degrees. These temperatures seem to sit as a good median between some of the record-breaking Halloween nights in years past.
Looking ahead:
An easterly flow continues through the end of the workweek and the weekend, bringing in a few showers and clouds every afternoon. Don’t forget the clocks fall back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Tracking the Tropics
Forecasters are closely monitoring a broad area of low pressure over the Caribbean with a 40% chance of tropical development over the next week.
These odds are expected to rise, with the possibility of a tropical system forming by the end of this week or into the weekend. If the system forms, it will be named "Patty."
