Hallmark Channel releases 2020 holiday movie lineup

Hallmark has released its 2020 holiday movie lineup, and it starts in October.

“Countdown to Christmas” kicks off the holiday season on Oct. 23 on the Hallmark Channel, with 23 new, original Christmas films set to debut. “Miracles of Christmas'” on Hallmark's sister channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, will also start on Oct. 23 and will premiere 17 new movies.

RELATED: Hallmark Channel will feature LGBTQ stories in Christmas movies

Hallmark announced in July that The Hallmark Channel will air LGBTQ stories in its holiday movies starting this year.

The holiday season will bring 40 new stories to the annual “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” lineups, including movies with LGBTQ storylines.

Here is the lineup:

“Jingle Bell Bride”: Saturday, Oct. 24

“Chateau Christmas”: Sunday, Oct. 25

“Christmas with the Darlings”: Saturday, Oct. 31

“One Royal Holiday”: Sunday, Nov. 1

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater”: Saturday, Nov. 7

“On the 12th Date of Christmas”: Sunday, Nov. 8

“Christmas in Vienna”: Saturday, Nov. 14

“A Timeless Christmas”: Sunday, Nov. 15

“A Nashville Carol”: Saturday, Nov. 21

“The Christmas House”: Sunday, Nov. 22

“A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn”: Tuesday, Nov. 24

“A Bright and Merry Christmas”: Wednesday, Nov. 25

“Five Star Christmas”: Thursday, Nov. 26

“Christmas By Starlight”: Friday, Nov. 27

“Christmas Waltz”: Saturday, Nov. 28

“If I Only Had Christmas”: Sunday, Nov. 29

“Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing”: Saturday, Dec. 5

“Christmas She Wrote”: Sunday, Dec. 6

“Cross Country Christmas”: Saturday, Dec. 12

“Christmas Comes Twice”: Sunday, Dec. 13

“Christmas Carousel”: Saturday, Dec. 19

“Love, Lights, Hanukkah!”: Sunday, Dec. 20

For a downloadable schedule and to see what times the movies will premiere in your area, visit HallmarkChannel.com.