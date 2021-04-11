Hail surprises residents in Central Florida

Residents in Oviedo, Maitland, Casselberry and Winter Park had tons of hail dumped on them Sunday morning.

"The hail really started coming down, so I went to my backyard and took some [photos] where there was just a sea of white, like ice cubes floating in all the rain that was coming down. A sea of white in my backyard," said Winter Park resident Robin Jenkins, who saw the chunks of ice clattering down all over her home and street.

Jenkins said they could have done some real damage.

"The smallest size was probably about a gumball size, with the biggest pieces coming down were between ping pong ball or golf-ball-sized."

Kristine Sardisco's Oviedo home was also badly hit in the storm.

"I heard a noise, looked to the left, and that's when my ottoman furniture blew away," she said.

She also saw the hail coming down in her neighborhood.

"Yeah, huge hail," she said. "I've never seen hail in this area. It woke me up."

Residents reported hail coming down across a strip of Orange and Seminole Counties.

Jenkins says it was all over in less than 15 minutes and it was scary.

She says she's lived here her whole life and never saw anything like it before, and she hopes she never does again.

"Absolutely it is," she said. "It's not a normal occurrence for Florida."