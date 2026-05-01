Criminal investigation opened into Sloth World, sloth deaths, Florida AG says

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office is assisting the Ninth Circuit with its "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World Orlando. Uthmeier issued a letter in response to state Rep. Anna Eskamani's request for an investigation. "We will ensure accountability wherever the evidence requires."



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Friday that his office is assisting the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida with an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World Orlando, following the deaths of numerous sloths under its care.

AG Uthmeier confirmed the investigation Friday morning in a letter to State Rep. Anna Eskamani, who requested a criminal investigation be opened into potential violations of alleged animal cruelty.

It comes after numerous FOX 35 investigative showing that more than 30 sloths have died under Sloth World's care, while being stored in makeshift warehouses while the now-closed attraction was still under construction.

The backstory:

Between December 2024 and February 2025, 30 sloths brought to Florida to be part of Sloth World Orlando, a guided sloth experience being built on International Drive, died, according to FWC reports. Those sloths were stored in a makeshift warehouse not far from where the attraction was under construction. Many died due to cold temperatures or other issues, records state.

Since then, more shipments of sloths were brought to Florida, where records show many of them also died, according to FWC records obtained by FOX 35. Some arrived dead on arrival, others died shortly after arrival, records said. At least two died after getting into a fight with one another, one report stated.

Sloths donated to Central Florida Zoo

Last week, 13 sloths were removed from the warehouse and donated to the Central Florida Zoo, where they have undergone daily treatment. Many of the sloths were dehydrated and underweight, zoo officials said. One sloth, named Bandit, died.

Sloth World Orlando shuts down

After donating the sloths, Ben Agresta, the owner of Sloth World, told FOX 35 that he would no longer open the Orlando attraction and would likely file for bankruptcy. He denied that any of his sloths died from cold temperatures and, instead, blamed a "foreign virus."

"There is so much false and inaccurate information out there right now. The truth is, we lost sloths that had a virus of which showed barely any symptoms and was undetectable even after necropsy," he said in a statement at the time.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with FOX 35 News.