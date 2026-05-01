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Criminal investigation opened into Sloth World, sloth deaths, Florida AG says

By and
Published  May 1, 2026 9:59am EDT
Sloth World sloths
FOX 35 Orlando
Central Florida officials demand investigation after Sloth World deaths

Central Florida officials demand investigation after Sloth World deaths

Central Florida officials are calling for an investigation into Sloth World after over at least 31 sloths connected to the business were found dead. FOX 35's Hannah MacKenzie joined Garrett Wymer live over Zoom to break down the latest.

The Brief

    • Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office is assisting the Ninth Circuit with its "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World Orlando.
    • Uthmeier issued a letter in response to state Rep. Anna Eskamani's request for an investigation.
    • "We will ensure accountability wherever the evidence requires."

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Friday that his office is assisting the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida with an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World Orlando, following the deaths of numerous sloths under its care.

AG Uthmeier confirmed the investigation Friday morning in a letter to State Rep. Anna Eskamani, who requested a criminal investigation be opened into potential violations of alleged animal cruelty.

It comes after numerous FOX 35 investigative showing that more than 30 sloths have died under Sloth World's care, while being stored in makeshift warehouses while the now-closed attraction was still under construction.

The backstory:

Between December 2024 and February 2025, 30 sloths brought to Florida to be part of Sloth World Orlando, a guided sloth experience being built on International Drive, died, according to FWC reports. Those sloths were stored in a makeshift warehouse not far from where the attraction was under construction. Many died due to cold temperatures or other issues, records state.

Since then, more shipments of sloths were brought to Florida, where records show many of them also died, according to FWC records obtained by FOX 35. Some arrived dead on arrival, others died shortly after arrival, records said. At least two died after getting into a fight with one another, one report stated.

Sloths donated to Central Florida Zoo

Last week, 13 sloths were removed from the warehouse and donated to the Central Florida Zoo, where they have undergone daily treatment. Many of the sloths were dehydrated and underweight, zoo officials said. One sloth, named Bandit, died.

'Heartbroken': Rescued Sloth World sloth, Bandit, dies

'Heartbroken': Rescued Sloth World sloth, Bandit, dies

Bandit, one of 13 Sloth World Orlando sloths rescued from a warehouse in Orlando and taken to the Central Florida Zoo, died Wednesday, the zoo announced. "We are saddened to share that, despite our best efforts, Bandit, one of 13 sloths recently accepted into our care, passed today," the zoo said in a statement. Bandit was considered to be in the poorest health of all the sloths since he arrived last Friday, the zoo's team told FOX 35 News. He has signs of severe lethargy, dehydration, nutritional and electrolyte imbalances, and gastrointestinal issues. He had yet to climb up to his perch to hang, instead, remaining on the ground in his cage. Since then, the zoo's vet teams have provided him with food, fluids, blood monitoring, glucose and vitamin supplements, the zoo said. However, his health declined rapidly on Wednesday morning, leading the team to decide on human euthanasia, the zoo said.

Sloth World Orlando shuts down

After donating the sloths, Ben Agresta, the owner of Sloth World, told FOX 35 that he would no longer open the Orlando attraction and would likely file for bankruptcy. He denied that any of his sloths died from cold temperatures and, instead, blamed a "foreign virus."

"There is so much false and inaccurate information out there right now. The truth is, we lost sloths that had a virus of which showed barely any symptoms and was undetectable even after necropsy," he said in a statement at the time.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with FOX 35 News. 

The Source: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier confirmed Friday, May 1, in a post on X that his office was assisting with an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World. It was in response to calls for investigations from State Rep. Anna Eskamani and Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost. FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie has been reporting on Sloth World for months, reviewing numerous documents obtained via public records requests from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, USDA, Orange County, and City of Orlando.

Sloth World slothsCrime and Public Safety