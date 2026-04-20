31 sloths died at Sloth World Orlando-owned warehouse: FWC reports

The Brief A FOX 35 investigation has uncovered a devastating loss at Sloth World long before the I-Drive attraction's grand opening. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), 31 sloths were shipped to Florida in December 2024 (from Guyana) and February 2025 (from Peru). 21 sloths died in December 2024, suspected of cold stun, the report said. Ten sloths died in February 2025 – two arrived dead, 8 others were said to be emaciated upon arrival. The FWC conducted and closed its investigation, finding that there was no intentional mal conduct by the business.



As Sloth World Orlando prepares to open its "slotharium" on Orlando's famed International Drive, some questions are being raised after more than two dozen sloths under its care died, according to reports by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie has been looking into the reports and the situation for the last several months.

Timeline: How did the sloths get to Florida?

According to the FWC's report, the sloths were ordered in two different shipments:

One shipment from Guyana arrived on December 18, 2024.

The second shipment arrived from Peru in February 2025.

The sloths were housed in a warehouse roughly two minutes from where Sloth World Orlando is preparing to open. That warehouse, according to FWC's report, was designed for "receiving and raising 2-toed and 3-toed sloths that will then be transferred to sloth world for a permanent public exhibit."

That facility would also be used to help evaluate newly-arrived sloths, and help them acclimate, the report said.

Under Florida statute, Sloth World had no obligation to report the deaths. However, during a routine, unannounced inspection in August 2025, the FWC investigators inquired about the previous sloth deaths, which were reported between December 2024 and February 2025, the report said.

FWC: What happened to the sloths? How did they die?

According to FWC's report, 21 sloths died shortly after arriving in December 2024. Another 10 sloths, shipped from Peru in February 2025, also died.

Among the December group, 21 sloths died from "cold stun."

A previous co-owner told FWC, according to the report, that the warehouse was not ready for the incoming sloths, but said it was too late to cancel the shipment. That co-owner alleged that the building did not have running water or electricity for a time.

He then alleged that space heaters were purchased and powered via extension cord from another nearby building, but at some point, the fuse tripped, leaving the sloths without heat for at least one night, the report said.

On Dec. 22, the coldest recorded temperature was 46 degrees, though the average for the day was 56, the report said.

Among the February 2025 shipment in Peru, two sloths were dead on arrival. The remaining eight sloths "appeared emaciated and in very poor health" – and later died, FWC's report said.

Sloth World denies FWC's report, claims sloth deaths were due to a virus

What they're saying:

FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie talked with one of Sloth World Orlando's former co-owners. He is listed in FWC's report, but is no longer associated with the venture, FOX 35 has learned.

He declined an on-camera interview, but over the phone, he challenged FWC's report. He alleged the sloths died from a virus.

He sent FOX 35 the following statement:

"Recently, our facility has been managing a difficult situation involving a foreign virus. We have worked tirelessly alongside our veterinarian, the Florida Department of Agriculture, and other outside experts to successfully identify the virus and address it.

We are aware of rumors such as claiming that our sloths were 'cold-stunned' or left without water and electricity. These claims are entirely false. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) conducted a thorough inspection of our facility just last week, found absolutely no wrongdoings, and fully renewed our license.

We have always prioritized the health and well-being of our animals, investing millions into their care and habitats. We remain deeply committed to the continued care, safety, and health of our sloth population."

FWC investigation found no ‘intentional mal conduct' in sloth deaths; closed investigation without citations, fines, or permit revocations

According to the FWC, no one associated with Sloth World Orlando was cited or issued any violations related to the sloth deaths.

When asked why 31 dead animals in a warehouse didn’t constitute any kind of reprimand or permit revocation, FWC replied because there was "no intentional mal conduct or demonstration of inability/unwillingness to comply with captive wildlife rules."

Sloth World Orlando given 'verbal warning' over cage sizes

According to the FWC's Captive Wildlife Report, investigators conducted an announced, routine inspection at the warehouse facility in August 2025.

During that inspection, there were six sloths at the facility – believed to be three males and three females. Four were in one cage, while two were in two separate cages.

"These cages are made of metal framing and chain-link fabric and are sitting atop wooden framing to raise the roof height above the floor. Shade cloth on the chain-link is installed to provide the sloths with a sense of seclusion. There are several pieces of bamboo strung throughout each cage to provide for climbing and movement. Elevated cloth perches and nesting dens in the form of large buckets are provided.

Several stainless steel, water bowls are provided in each cage. Leafy vegetation, like Kale, was observed to be hung from the ceiling. The vegetation is also misted with water to provide the sloths with alternative opportunities to drink water," the FWC investigator stated in the report.

According to the report, FWC found a couple of issues with the sizing of two sloth cages, as well as reporting errors, resulting in a verbal warning:

Two sloths were found to each be housed in a metal cage that measured 33" X 22 ½" X 4’7.5", which does not meet the 4' x 6' x 8' requirement, the report said.

Animals can be temporarily caged in small enclosures when held for sale or under veterinary care, though the animal cannot be housed there longer than 60 days, the report said. The enclosure cannot prevent the animal from standing up, lying down, or turning around without touching the sides of the cage.

When caged, facilities have to permanently mark the enclosure and keep traceable written records of the date the animal was placed in such housing.

"It was noted that neither the animal nor the cage was marked and traceable to written records that indicated when these sloths were placed within these smaller cages. In these two instances, the sloths were in cages that did not meet captive wildlife requirements and the marking/labeling of the animal or the cage had not been done in compliance with the exception to standard caging of FAC 68A-6.013. A verbal warning for this captive wildlife discrepancy was issued," the FWC report said.

Expert: Sloths cannot survive in cold temperatures

The ideal temperature for sloths is between 81 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, said Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, founder and director of The Sloth Conservation Foundation in Costa Rica. She has been publicly against the project.

"Sloths can't regulate their body temperature like a lot of mammals can," said Dr. Cliffe. "So they completely depend on the environmental temperature for maintaining their internal temperature."

"As soon as sloths get too cold their core temperature drops, what happens is they have special bacteria that live in their stomach that they use to digest the food they eat, and if they get too cold all those bacteria die and then they can't digest anything," she said.

"So even if you heat them back up again, they can't survive."

What is Sloth World Orlando?

Sloth World Orlando describes itself on its website as "the world's only ‘slotharium.’"

"Sloth World was created to provide sloths with a protected, research-informed habitat designed around their natural needs. Here, guests learn through quiet observation, guided by caretakers who support daily sloth care," reads its website.

It was initially expected to open on March 1. However, that date has passed.

Florida Representative Anna Eskamani has publicly called for answers from FWC. Eskamani said there are major gaps in Florida’s permitting process for possessing wild animals that need to be addressed and corrected.