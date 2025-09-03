H Mart opening first Florida location in Orlando: Here's when and where

The Brief H Mart will open on Sept. 25 in Orlando. The new location is set to be one of the company's largest yet, as well as the first in Florida. The Asian-American supermarket chain offers a wide range of Asian foods, skincare and kitchenware, as well as a variety of fresh produce and meats.



H Mart is officially opening in Orlando, and the new location is set to be one of the company's largest yet. Here's everything we know about when and where the location is opening, as well as its offerings.

When is H Mart opening in Orlando?

Timeline:

H Mart has officially announced its opening date in Orlando. This is the first H Mart to open in the state of Florida.

The Asian-American supermarket chain will host a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25. The event will include special giveaways and exclusive promotions for attendees.

H Mart will offer its wide range of Asian foods, skincare and kitchenware, as well as a variety of fresh produce and meats. In addition, the new location will feature an epic food hall line-up. Here's a look at the offerings:

Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast | Korean Corn Dogs⁠

Myung Ga | Korea BBQ & Tofu Soup⁠

JAWS Topokki | Korean Street Food⁠

U Chun | Korean Cold Noodles & Tofu Soup⁠

Chidon | Japanese Fried Cutlet⁠

Paik’s Noodles | Korean/Chinese Cuisine⁠

(Credit: H Mart)

Where will the H Mart Orlando location be?

Local perspective:

H Mart said its new Orlando location will be one of its largest yet.

The supermarket will be located at 7501 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

What is H Mart?

Dig deeper:

H Mart is the largest Asian-American supermarket chain in the United States.

H Mart carries a wide variety of specialty ingredients, including various types of Asian rice, noodles, sauces, spices, and unique fresh herbs and greens. In addition, the stores often include food courts with a selection of authentic Asian cuisine, offering prepared dishes and ready-to-eat meals.

The chain was founded by South Korean immigrant Il Yeon Kwon in 1982 in Woodside, Queens. Today, the company has grown to over 97 locations across the country.