Gunman on the run after man, 31, shot dead near Orlando school

A man is dead and police are looking for the person who shot and killed him.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Weldon Place around 9 p.m on Tuesday. That's where they found 31-year-old Wilfred Joseph Ayrow man deceased inside his home, about a mile from Carver Middle School.

"At this time officers believe this is an isolated incident," police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477).

