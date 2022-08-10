Gun-detecting K-9 Albi to patrol Marion County schools

article

As students in Marion County head back to class, a new K-9 that can sniff out guns will be patrolling campuses to help keep kids safe.

K-9 Albi – a German short-haired Pointer – is the first firearms detection police dog for the sheriff's office. Albi joins the ranks of the school resource officers division.

"Together, Albi and her handler, Corporal Erik DeAngelis, will be patrolling our local schools and school events," the sheriff's office said.

Albi is trained to detect firearms, ammunition, ammunition casings that have been fired, post-blast residue (after a firearm has been fired), smokeless powder, gun oils, and gun lubricants. Albi and Corporal DeAngelis will randomly visit area schools as well as extracurricular and sporting events checking for firearms and ammunition.

The sheriff's office hopes Albi's crime-fighting skills will help deter potential gun violence at schools.

"With gun violence among our youth on the rise across this nation, my office, along with School Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett and your Marion County School Board, want to lead the

fight against these crimes here in Marion County," Sheriff Woods said. "By helping keep guns out of our schools, this dog will save lives."

The sheriff's office says they've received enough donations to acquire a second firearms detection dog to join Albi very soon.