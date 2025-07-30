'Grumpy's Gauntlet' at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course: 'Hardest 4 consecutive holes in Central Florida'

The Brief Disney recently unveiled what they are calling "Grumpy's Gauntlet" at the Magnolia Golf Course. The entire course has been "reimagined," but holes 14 through 17 were completely re-done. This is most extensive renovation of the Magnolia course since it opened in 1971.



Disney's historic Magnolia Golf Course at Walt Disney World Resort just underwent the most extensive renovation since the course opened in 1971. This course has hosted several PGA Tour events over the years but is getting a new look and feel. The back 9 is seeing the biggest changes with what is being called "the hardest four consecutive golf holes in Central Florida."

What is Grumpy's Gauntlet?

Local perspective:

Holes 14 through 17 at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, known as Grumpy’s Gauntlet, live up to their name by offering one of the most challenging parts of the course.

These four holes are meant to be a mentally and physically demanding sequence where even skilled players may struggle—mirroring Grumpy’s gruff personality.

Hole-by-Hole Breakdown

Dig deeper:

Each hole incorporates tight doglegs, large bunkers, water hazards, and undulating greens.

Hole 14: "The Backside of Water" (Par 4, ~344–506 yds) — Long dogleg right; green slopes away on all sides. A small bunker cuts the corner; hanging too long or left risks water.

Hole 15: "The Dinglehopper" (Par 5, ~463–597 yds) — Dogleg right with massive waste bunkers left and right. From the championship tees it's nearly 600 yards—requiring power and precision.

Hole 16: "An Element of Fun" (Par 4, ~310–456 yds) — Dogleg left; water left side and bunkers right make the tee shot critical. Undulating green on tiers demands perfect touch for par

Hole 17: "The Big Green" (Par 3, ~143–231 yds) — Water flanks both sides of the fairway and green. The green also has multiple slopes to make it even more challenging.

What they're saying:

Alex Forsyth, Director of Sales and Marketing, Walt Disney World Golf, said this is the largest extensive renovation in the 50-plus-year history of Walt Disney World Golf on Disney's Magnolia Golf Course.

"Over the last couple of years, we've renovated all 18 holes, brand-new teeing grounds, brand-new bunkering, brand-new greens, undulating greens, as well as four completely rerouted and reimagined golf holes, including holes 14, 15, 16 and 17, which were Coyne and Grumpy's gauntlet," he explained.

Forsyth described "Grumpy's Gauntlet" as an extremely challenging series of holes, and likened it to the "Bear Trap" at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens.

"Grumpy Gauntlet really sets itself aside as probably the four toughest, consecutive toughest holes anywhere in Central Florida, culminating on the 17th hole, which is a par three if you play it from the very back tees, 235 yards with water on both sides and an extremely undulating green," he added.