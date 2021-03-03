Group protests outside of federal mass vaccination site

article

A small group gathered outside of Valencia College to protest the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

About five people brought signs and pamphlets to educate people about why they shouldn’t get the vaccine.

The group believes there are several downsides to the vaccine, including that the drug is experimental and only offers short-term protection.

"We’re basically here today to make sure everyone is informed on all the risks before they go in and get the COVID-19 vaccine," We Are Change Orlando organizer Justin Harvey said. "We’re not necessarily telling people, don’t do it. We’re not trying to block their entrance."

The protestors also said they are against vaccine mandates.

They plan to protest outside of the mass vaccination site periodically.