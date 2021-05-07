Group of high-schoolers start nonprofit, host virtual 5K this weekend to help kids

A group of five teenagers at Windermere Preparatory School are a tight-knit group of friends with a love for sports.

The sophomores also say they have a desire to help make the world a better place by paying it forward.

Together, they started a nonprofit called The Play For Keeps Foundation, which helps bring sports and mentoring to underserved children in the Orlando area.

They have had multiple donation drives and fundraisers, but they're about to launch their biggest fundraiser yet.

The teens hope to raise enough money to get all the children at Mollie Rae Elementary School a pair of athletic shoes.

They say some kids don't go to school because they don't have shoes.

The "Kicks for Kids" event is a virtual 5K race that will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

They say their goal is to raise $6,000 to get 300 pairs of shoes.

Right now, the group of friends says they've raised $2,700 so far.

Advertisement

If you would like to donate a pair of shoes or participate in the virtual 5K this weekend, visit https://www.pfkfoundation.org/.