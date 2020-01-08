Greater Orlando Sports Commission aims to transform city into 'esports capital'

We all know Orlando is a hot tourist destination. Beautiful weather, theme parks, and big events. How about some vacation and video games?

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission says it wants our area to become the esports capital. The organization has launched a new website that officials say is a ‘one-stop-shop’ to help bring the biggest esports events to the City Beautiful.

“It is getting very big. It’s continuing to grow,” said Full Sail University Esports Strategist Bennett Newsome. We interviewed him in the school’s own esports facility.

“This is the fortress. It is the largest esports arena in any college campus in the country,” Newsome said.

Newsome says a lot of cities want a piece of the industry that’s projected to bring in 1.65 billion dollars this year.

“It’s one of those things where a lot of opportunities are coming and I think with Florida and Orlando specifically already having such a built tourism industry - people are already coming here, this is just another addition” Newsome said.

The city already has big event spaces like the Amway Center and Camping World that could host large tournaments,

Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeting: “Orlando is already one of the nation’s premier sports event destinations. I think we’re also poised to become a global destination for esports events.”