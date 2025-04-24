Grayson joins race to fill Geraldine Thompson's Florida Senate seat

The Brief A special election is set to fill Florida Senate District 15 after the death of Sen. Geraldine Thompson. Democrats LaVon Bracy Davis, Randolph Bracy, Alan Grayson, and Coretta Anthony-Smith will compete in the June 24 primary. Republican Willie Montague will advance unopposed to the Sept. 2 general election.



What we know:

A special election is scheduled to fill the Florida Senate District 15 seat left vacant following the death of longtime Democratic lawmaker Geraldine Thompson in February.

The Democratic primary will take place on June 24, with the special general election set for September 2. Candidates who qualified for the race include prominent names like former Congressman Alan Grayson, State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, and former State Sen. Randolph Bracy. Coretta Anthony-Smith, a lawyer from Ocoee, is also on the Democratic primary ballot.

Republican Willie Montague, the only GOP candidate to qualify, will advance automatically to the general election.

The backstory:

Senator Geraldine Thompson, a respected and longstanding Democratic voice in Florida politics, passed away earlier this year, triggering the need for a special election in District 15, which includes parts of Orange County. Her death opened a competitive field, drawing familiar political figures, particularly from the Bracy family, who have deep roots in the district and state politics.

Big picture view:

District 15 is considered a Democratic stronghold, making the primary contest particularly important in determining who is likely to take the seat. The race is notable for its concentration of high-profile Democratic candidates, including a former U.S. Congressman and two members of the politically active Bracy family.

