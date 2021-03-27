Expand / Collapse search

Graduates of comprehensive preschool less likely to be obese adults, study shows

By Jordan Smith
Health
FOX TV Digital Team
Pre-school students at the Community Nursery School eat foods they helped prepare as they take part in a program that teaches them to prepare and enjoy healthy foods in Lexington, MA on March 26, 2018.

The key to combating obesity in adulthood could lie in early childhood education, according to a recent study funded by the National Institute of Health.

The study, conducted by Dr. Arthur J. Reynolds of the University of Minnesota, concluded that comprehensive, school-based early childhood programs could lead to improvements in body mass index (BMI) later in life.

Roughly 700 children from high-poverty, mostly-Black areas of Chicago participated in a comprehensive preschool program that provided healthy meals to kids and taught them how to make healthy food choices. Their parents received health and educational services and job training.

Researchers studied a group of more than 350 people who graduated from a less robust preschool program.

When comparing the two groups, graduates of the Child-Parent Center preschool program had a lower BMI in their late 30s, showing a 3.2% reduction at age 37. 

Along gender lines, researchers found no significant differences in obesity rates among men in either group — as the men already had a low rate of obesity.

Women who attended the comprehensive program, however, were found to be 27% less likely to be obese than the women who didn’t.

Researchers found a 7.5% reduction in BMI among women.

This story was reported from Atlanta.