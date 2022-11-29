'Grab her': Officer rescues woman trapped in car in Florida canal

A Florida police officer was hailed a "hero in blue" Tuesday for rescuing a woman who reportedly drove her vehicle into a Florida canal.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Cape Coral, according to post by the police department.

Body camera video shared on social media showed the dramatic rescue.

"Without hesitation, Officer Kwesi Johnson jumped into the canal, busted out the driver's side window, and rescued the female from the sinking vehicle," the post stated.