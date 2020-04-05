Governor Newsom signs order for expanded childcare for essential COVID-19 workers

article

People on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19 will have access to state-subsidized childcare programs under an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The order allows the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services to waive certain requirements to allow childcare and after-school programs to serve essential workers, including healthcare professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement and grocery workers.

The waivers will focus on current eligibility and enrollment priorities that prevent child care and afterschool programs from serving children of essential infrastructure workers.

According to the order, priority for abused and neglected children will not be impacted.

It also allows the state to take advantage of new federal pandemic provisions of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ensure children receive nutritious meals at low or no cost.

The two agencies are required to determine how the order will be implemented no later than April 7.

