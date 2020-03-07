Governor directs Florida's Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II in response to coronavirus

article

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19. He's asking that critical support be provided to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”



The Governor’s orders follows Friday's announcement from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) that two people in the state have died and two new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in Broward County.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 2 reported dead, positive cases rise to 13 in Florida

DOH announced on Saturday that a new presumptive positive case in Lee County was found. The patient is isolated and being cared for, according to DOH.



On March 1, Governor DeSantis directed Surgeon General Rivkees to declare a public health emergency to better equip Florida with the resources needed to handle the public health threat.

RELATED: Cruise lines begin scanning passengers for fever using no-touch digital thermometers

The Governor has requested $25 million from the Florida Legislature to be appropriated in this current year for the Florida Department of Health to be used immediately to assist with the COVID-19 response.





