Governor DeSantis questioning mask use for those who are vaccinated

Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday questioned why people who are vaccinated are still wearing masks.

"My view is if you get a vaccine, the vaccines are effective, you’re immune and so act immune," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The governor spoke from Lakeland on Friday.

"I think the messaging is horrific," DeSantis said. "I think the messaging should be, ‘Get a vaccine because it’s good for you to do it. It works. You’re not going to have to have to be doing anything abnormal. You can live your life.’ That’s got to be what the message is."

FOX 35 spoke with Dr. Jason Littleton of Littleton Concierge Medicine about the topic.

"I think the governor is trying to help people to have freedom of choice and that’s a good thing," Dr. Littleton said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask use while in public.

Doctor Littleton said if you have questions about CDC recommendations, you should ask your doctor because he or she knows your personal medical history.

"I never tell people what to do," Dr. Littleton said. "I tell people what the risk and benefits are and then I help them make a decision."

