Governor DeSantis announces First Lady Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that his wife and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is now cancer-free.

"After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," Gov. DeSantis said in a video he tweeted. "And all of you who've had thoughts and prayers given to my family and my wife, I just want you to know it made a tremendous difference."

The governor closed with a word of encouragement for women battling breast cancer.

"You can overcome this. I know it's very difficult but my wife if proof-positive. If you wound back six or seven months, this is exactly the type of news that we had hoped for," he added.

He said he and his wife are looking forward to a full recovery.

Following the announcement, Casey DeSantis posted on her own Twitter account, writing, "There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free. To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

Back in January, the governor had said his wife had finished her final chemotherapy treatment.

Casey DeSanti is a former producer and Emmy award-winning television show host for the PGA Tour. Married since 2010, Casey and Ron DeSantis are the parents of Madison, Mason, and Mamie, who was the first baby born in the Florida governor's mansion in more than half a century.

