Government shutdown grounds 1,000 flights, with some impacts felt at MCO

The government shutdown entered its 38th day Friday, grounding nearly 1,000 flights and delaying about 3,000 more across the United States, according to federal aviation officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration began implementing a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, including Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Why you should care:

While operations at MCO remained mostly steady Friday, some travelers faced cancellations and long waits amid growing uncertainty.

"I was planning this for probably a month, and then everything was collapsing," said traveler Bobby Mostafavi, who managed to reach Orlando.

Others, like Sarah, a tourist trying to return to England, is worried about being stranded if the shutdown continues.

"What do we do if we have to stay another day if our flight gets canceled?" she asked.

TSA agents and air traffic controllers have continued working without pay for more than a month, earning praise from passengers despite fatigue and staffing shortages.

"They were all tired obviously, but still they’re doing their job," Mostafavi said.

If Congress and the White House fail to reach a deal soon, the FAA said it plans to deepen flight reductions — cutting 6% of air traffic on Nov. 11, 8% on Nov. 13, and 10% by Nov. 14 — raising fears of even greater travel disruptions heading into the holidays.

What you can do:

If you plan to travel, you may want to look at smaller airports, such as Daytona Beach International Airport or Melbourne Orlando International Airport, some experts say.