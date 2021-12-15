Gov. Ron DeSantis introduces the 'Stop W.O.K.E Act'

Governor Ron DeSantis announced new legislation he is calling the Stop W.O.K.E Act or Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act.

He was joined with state officials in Sumter County to introduce it. The bill creates a law to back up the State Board of Education's ban on teaching "critical race theory" in Florida schools.

"A lot of times these people will fear lawsuits more than a fine from the state department of education because when you do a lawsuit, you get discovery," he said.

The act would give parents the chance to sue if they think their kids are being taught critical race theory in school.

MORE NEWS: George Zimmerman's attorney to represent Florida school shooting threat suspect

"Giving parents a private right of action to be able to enforce the prohibition on CRT and they get to recover attorney’s fees when they prevail," added the governor.

He says critical race theory violates Florida standards.

Florida's commissioner of education Richard Corcoran was at the event and said he wants school to stay focused on reading and math.

"To put a Stop W.O.K.E Act into the legislation and have it permanently so that is no longer in corporate board rooms, no longer in classrooms, is gonna be transformational," he said.

The bill will be introduced in the next legislative session in January.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.