Gov. Ron DeSantis' committee rakes in December cash

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee has continued in December to rake in cash as he prepares for a likely 2022 re-election bid.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis has raised at least $337,000 this month after raising $521,776 in November, according to the committee’s website and a state Division of Elections database.

Contributions this month have included $50,000 from Publix Super Markets, $50,000 from the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee and $30,000 from AT&T, according to the committee website, which lists December contributions through last week.

The committee will have to file a full December campaign-finance report with the Division of Elections by a Jan. 11 deadline.

As of the end of November, the committee had nearly $8.3 million in cash on hand, according to the Division of Elections database.