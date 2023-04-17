Disney vs. DeSantis: Florida governor to hold news conference at Reedy Creek building Monday afternoon

Stream Gov. DeSantis' news conference in Lake Buena Vista:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference at the Reedy Creek administration building in Lake Buena Vista on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

He will be joined by Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and is expected to speak at 12:45 p.m.

Additional details about what the press conference will be about were not immediately released.

Earlier this month, DeSantis said he was looking into taxing Disney World’s hotels, imposing tolls on its roads and developing its property in the latest escalation in the battle between the Florida Republican and the corporate giant.

DeSantis and Disney have repeatedly exchanged blows over the course of the last year. After the entertainment giant publicly opposed Florida legislation aiming to limit discussions regarding sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom, DeSantis moved to strip Disney of its special self-governing status.

In February, the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill to replace a company-controlled board that governs Disney World with one run by DeSantis appointees. But ahead of the vote, the original board passed a series of agreements that allowed Disney to keep much of its power, regardless of the controlling body.

