Gov DeSantis speaks in Central Florida days before anticipated presidential run announcement

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at an Orlando gala this weekend just days away from the expected launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke to a crowd at an annual gala for the Florida Family Policy Council dinner gala Saturday just before he's expected to announce he's running for president. People close to his team told media outlets that he will file official paperwork with the federal election commission next week.

Sources tell FOX News, the filing by DeSantis will coincide with his meeting next week in Miami, Florida with top financial backers. By law, DeSantis cannot receive or ask for contributions for a presidential campaign unless he has formally declared his candidacy.

At Saturday's gala in Orlando, the governor focused on several major talking points including his work this legislative session.

"Show me a state that has done more than we have done in the last six months. I don’t think you can in recent memory," said Gov. DeSantis.

Gov. DeSantis also spoke about his work as Florida's governor.

"We had the courage to lead and because of our efforts Florida is leading the nation," said Gov. DeSantis. "We are the fastest growing state in these United States, we are number one in business formations, number one in tourism, number one in economic freedom, number one in education freedom," he continued.

One big challenge he's already facing is that former President Donald Trump is showing a massive lead in the polls.

The governor told the crowd he was looking toward the future.

"We fought the good fight," said DeSantis. "We finished the race with the legislative session, and we kept the faith. We have more to do and I can tell you think I have only begun to fight."