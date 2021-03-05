Gov. DeSantis says vaccine eligibility could be lowered to this age next

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave a range of what age group could be next to be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're going to do an age-based approach going forward," the governor said. "I said that it will happen in March, we will move the age down. I haven't got that exact date because it's dependent on the vaccine supply and it's dependent on making sure we're getting shots in the arms for seniors. But the next change is going to be lowering the age from 65 down to either 60 or 55. Most likely we'll do 60 and then we'll do the next week 55."

He said the eligibility won't be based on occupation, so if you're 60, you'll be able to get a shot no matter what your job or if you're retired.

"Then when we do 55, that will be everybody who is 55 and up."

The governor made the announcement during a news conference in Ocala. He did not give a date as to when the eligibility age would be lowered, but said that announcement will come soon.

Current rules only allow vaccines to be given to those 65 and older with the exception of first responders, school employees or those who are considered 'high-risk.'