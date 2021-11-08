Gov. DeSantis officially files to run for reelection in 2022

It's official: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed to run for reelection next year.

Though the governor announced last month that he would be seeking another term, he had not filed any paperwork to run for reelection.

That changed after he opened a campaign account Friday -- a key initial step in running. He is now listed as an active candidate according to the Florida Department of State's Candidate Tracking System website.

As of Sept. 30, DeSantis had about $58 million in cash on hand in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis. Opening the campaign account will provide another avenue for him to raise money.

In a Monday press conference in Zephyrhills to discuss a special legislative session next week, DeSantis said it was "more of a formality" to open the campaign account.

"We're not going to be doing really anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session," he said. "But you know, you got to prepare for these things. And so we're off and doing that."

His filing on Friday came almost exactly a year before the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

There are now 16 active candidates for governor listed on the state's website, including Rep. Charlie Crist, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

In announcing his intention to run for reelection, DeSantis told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he wants to focus on issues in the Sunshine State, pointing to school board elections to make sure those who support critical race theory do not win seats.

When asked if he is considering running for president in 2024, DeSantis responded, "I'm not considering anything beyond doing my job... that is way down the road, it is not anything that I'm planning for."

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.