Inspections, evaluations underway at The Rialto Apartments: Latest updates

The Brief Inspections of The Rialto Apartments in Orange County will continue on Monday, the building's owner and management company said. Engineers inspected the building over the weekend and found that "more detailed" evaluations were needed in certain areas of the building. Some of those may require engineers to open walls, flooring, and ceilings to better understand what is happening. Nearly 400 people were evacuated from some 200 units at the apartment complex on Thursday, March 19, after several residents reported their doors being jammed and unable to open. Cracks and damage were found on nearly every floor, though it has not yet been determined if those cracks happened over time or more recently. That is under investigation. Orange County required the company to conduct a full evaluation of the building to determine whether it is safe or not for people to move back in.



The management company that oversees The Rialto Apartments in Orange County said Monday that engineers inspected the building over the weekend and would continue those inspections on Monday.

In a statement to FOX 35 on Monday morning, Northland said that "certain areas of the building are undergoing more detailed evaluation, which may include opening portions of walls, flooring, and ceilings to better understand conditions. Residents whose apartments are part of this process have been notified. While we recognize the impact this has had on our residents, it is important that the engineering team complete a thorough evaluation."

The entire building – nearly 400 residents, 200 apartments, eight businesses – were all evacuated last Thursday after several residents called 911 to report that their doors had been jammed and would not open. One woman called 911 and reported hearing "popping noises," fearful that the building was going to collapse, according to officials with Orange County Fire Rescue.

Orange County ordered an inspection on the building be done to determine its safety and stability, as well as to know if and when residents can return home. Those results have not yet been released.

Here is the latest:

Statement from Rialto management company

What they're saying:

"We have stayed in regular contact with residents and recognize the disruption caused by their displacement from their homes at Rialto. While some residents have been able to stay with friends or family, others are in hotels or other temporary arrangements. We have also received mixed feedback regarding renters insurance, with some residents reporting coverage for temporary housing and others indicating their policies do not provide coverage.

To support residents during this time, we have implemented two measures: we are providing $1,000 per apartment to help cover additional expenses, and residents will not be charged rent for any days they are unable to occupy their apartments.

Engineers worked throughout the weekend and are continuing their investigation on-site today. Certain areas of the building are undergoing more detailed evaluation, which may include opening portions of walls, flooring, and ceilings to better understand conditions. Residents whose apartments are part of this process have been notified. While we recognize the impact this has had on our residents, it is important that the engineering team complete a thorough evaluation."

Statement from Orange County

What they're saying:

"Orange County recognizes the hardship facing residents of the Rialto Apartments who have been displaced since Thursday morning, and we remain committed to keeping the public informed as this situation unfolds. The County's Building Safety Division has not yet received the required inspection report from the property manager, which is necessary to determine next steps and ensure the safety of residents. Once the engineering report becomes available, the Orange County Division of Building Safety will assess any engineering requirements to verify that all life-safety requirements are in place, in hopes of people being able to return to their homes as soon as possible. We will share updates with our media partners once the report is received and has been reviewed."

What do we know about The Rialto Apartments?

The backstory:

The Rialto Apartments are located on W. Sand Lake Road in the Dr. Phillips area of Orange County. The 200-unit, 5-story multi-use complex was built in 2013.

According to Orange County's Division of Building Safety, the building was inspected in 2013 and 2014. There were no structural issues found during those inspections, a spokesperson for Orange County told FOX 35 at the time.

Officials said while the county conducts building inspections during the process, once the building opens, routine maintenance becomes the responsibility of the building owner. Code enforcements happen when there are complaints or when something is discovered during another inspection.

Last Thursday, Orange County's Division of Building Safety responded to the scene and shared several photos of various cracks, jammed doors, and other damage throughout the building. What is not known is whether that damage formed over several years or more recently – as well as the potential cause or causes.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photos from inside and outside The Rialto Apartments on W. Sand Lake Road in Orange County, Florida. Credit: Orange County Building Division

"The Division of Building Safety was not made aware of any structural concerns at this property until the early morning of March 19, when the County was notified of a 911 call by Orange County Fire Rescue."

Last year, the property failed three fire safety inspections, records show.

"Fire inspections are focusing on the fire prevention code," said Chief Willie Farhat with Orange County Fire Rescue Dept. "We look for obvious signs of structural instability – there were none at that time."