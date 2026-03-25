Orlando's second Trader Joe's location on the way: Where is it? When does it open?

Coming soon, shoppers will have another spot to stock up on their Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, dark-chocolate peanut butter cups, edamame, and "Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning."

Trader Joe's confirmed a new location is coming to Orlando – less than three miles from the University of Central Florida.

Where can I find the store?

This location comes after Traders Joe's opened in Daytona Beach and Melbourne late last year – marking its fifth spot in Central Florida and its 29th store in Florida.

The store is located at 1444 North Alafaya Trail.

What are the store hours?

Details about the Alafaya Trail location are limited. On Trader Joe's website, the location is listed as "coming soon."

Based on the hours of other Trader Joe's locations, the hours are expected to be:

Monday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

When will the story open?

Trader Joe's has not announced an opening date at this time.

Will it sell alcohol?

Yes, the Alafaya Trail location will serve beer and wine, according to the store's web page.

Trader Joe's history: When was it founded?

Trader Joe's is an American grocery store, headquartered in Monrovia, Calif., that operates in 42 states and D.C. Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and West Virginia don't have Trader Joe's locations.

The grocery chain sells fresh produce as well as specialty snacks, desserts and frozen and ready-to-eat meals.

Where is a Trader Joe's near me? How many locations are in Florida?

Other Central Florida Trader Joe's stores are located in Winter Park (131 Orlando Avenue) and Orlando (8323 Sand Lake Road).

Florida currently has 29 Trader Joe's locations after opening locations in Daytona Beach and Melbourne in late 2025.