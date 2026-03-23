What's on fire? Smoke, ash over Seminole County due to prescribed burn in Lake County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Are you seeing or smelling smoke? Perhaps seeing ash fall in parts of Lake Mary and Seminole County?
According to the Seminole County Fire Department, there is a large prescribed burning happening in Lake County, which is sending smoke and ash into Seminole County due to breezy conditions. SCFD said the prescribed burn is happening within the Rock Springs Run State Reserve Park and could be up to 300 acres.
The City of Lake Mary said in a Facebook post that it's received several calls about smoke in the area.
"Prescribe dburns are controlled and closely monitored to help reduce wildfire risk and maintain the health of our natural lands."
"There is no threat to the public at this time," the city said.
FOX 35 has reached out to Lake County for additional information.
Smoke visible on radar
FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergren shared an image of the smoke and fire on the map. Some of the fire is reportedly visible on radar. There is a second fire reportedly burning south of Kissimmee as well.
The Source: The information is from the Seminole County Fire Department.