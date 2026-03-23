What's on fire? Smoke, ash over Seminole County due to prescribed burn in Lake County, officials say

The Brief Seeing or smelling smoke? A prescribed burn in Lake County is sending smoke and ash into parts of Seminole County, officials said. A large prescribed burn is happening in the Rock Springs Run State Reserve Park. The FOX 35 Storm Team said strong winds have pushed the smoke and ash into parts of Seminole County, including Sanford and Lake Mary.



Are you seeing or smelling smoke? Perhaps seeing ash fall in parts of Lake Mary and Seminole County?

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, there is a large prescribed burning happening in Lake County, which is sending smoke and ash into Seminole County due to breezy conditions. SCFD said the prescribed burn is happening within the Rock Springs Run State Reserve Park and could be up to 300 acres.

The City of Lake Mary said in a Facebook post that it's received several calls about smoke in the area.

"Prescribe dburns are controlled and closely monitored to help reduce wildfire risk and maintain the health of our natural lands."

"There is no threat to the public at this time," the city said.

FOX 35 has reached out to Lake County for additional information.

Smoke visible on radar

FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergren shared an image of the smoke and fire on the map. Some of the fire is reportedly visible on radar. There is a second fire reportedly burning south of Kissimmee as well.