Gov. DeSantis further expands Publix's COVID-19 vaccine program

On Tuesday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more Publix pharmacies in Florida will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older this week.

"We're happy to be able to announce that we are expanding the Publix program to include eight Indian-River Publix pharmacies and 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie County," Gov. DeSantis said.

LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

He added that these vaccines will be available later this week but you can sign up for them starting Wednesday morning. However, he warned, "the appointments go very quickly."

With these new additions, 261 Publix pharmacies in 20 different counties offer the vaccine.

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at these new participating locations starting Wednesday at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: DeSantis says all nursing homes will get vaccine, blames feds for shortage; White House pushes back

County officials previously told the Governor that about 90 percent of seniors live within a mile-and-a-half of at least one Publix.

Gov. DeSantis said on Tuesday that Florida is actually the first state in the country to reach one million doses distributed to seniors.

"No state that is even close to that. We’re hundreds of thousands ahead of the next closest state," he said.

Overall, 22 percent of all Florida residents 65 and up are vaccainted arleady.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.