Orlando weather: Warm, mostly sunny across Central Florida through Christmas

The Brief After a cool start, temperatures will rebound to the mid and upper 70s across Central Florida. A 10% chance of light showers will be possible today. The holiday week will be a warm one, with steady temperatures in the 70s.



After a cool start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across Central Florida, we'll see a big rebound this afternoon.

Highs will soar into the mid and upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Orlando will reach a high of 77°, which is well above our average high of 73°.

A 10% chance of a few brief, isolated, and light showers will be possible. With an onshore flow, areas along the coast will have the best chances of seeing these showers. However, a few could sneak inland. These will fade quickly as they try and work towards and west of the I-4 corridor.

Monday night's forecast

Any lingering showers will fade overnight. Skies will turn mostly clear with a few areas of patchy fog. Lows will dip down into the 50s and 60s by tomorrow morning.

This holiday week will be a warm one as temperatures soar into the 70s through Christmas. Tomorrow will feature another day under partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s.

We'll remain dry in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. It will be a very mild holiday with above-average highs well into the upper 70s. A few of our southern-most communities could even make a run for the low 80s.