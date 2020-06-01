Gov. DeSantis extends moratorium on foreclosures and evictions

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state to July 1.

It is the second extension of an executive order that was first issued on April 2, near the beginning of the coronavirus furloughs and layoffs that impacted thousands of homeowners and renters.

DeSantis had hinted at a possible extension a few weeks back when lawmakers were pressing him to do so as the initial moratorium was set to expire.

“To lift this moratorium in the middle of a pandemic where folks have not seen unemployment benefits could put a huge population of Floridians at risk of homelessness,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani told FOX 35 News in May.

Eskamani and other Democrats had asked that it be pushed to July.

“Even those who are back to work still do not have enough to make ends meet right now,” Eskamani said.

The moratorium on evictions only applies to issues related to non-payment and it does not relieve homeowners or renters from paying, at some point. The order simply prevents evictions from being processed by the courts.

Experts say renters facing eviction due to nonpayment should contact their landlord to try and work out a payment plan while homeowners should reach out to their lenders.